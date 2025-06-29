Previous
The beautiful hills of Marche by caterina
The beautiful hills of Marche

Le Marche is a region in Central Italy, whose countryside is beautiful and dotted with magnificent villages. One of the main cities is Urbino, an ancient University. In the Duke’s palace one can see famous masterpieces
Caterina

