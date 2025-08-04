Previous
Reflections by caterina
Photo 1363

Reflections

4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
373% complete

Lin ace
Gorgeous.
August 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love the milky reflected sky
August 4th, 2025  
