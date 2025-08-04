Sign up
Previous
Photo 1363
Reflections
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
2
1
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1363
photos
118
followers
68
following
373% complete
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
canal
,
trees
,
adriatic
Lin
ace
Gorgeous.
August 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love the milky reflected sky
August 4th, 2025
