Previous
Looking out of the window by caterina
Photo 1368

Looking out of the window

So boring when my human goes shopping!
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
374% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah too cute
November 5th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
fabulous Caterina , priceless photo
November 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact