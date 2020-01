Frozen

Just a jocular picture taken by my husband while I was waiting, with tripod and camera, for darkness, on the snowy pass, above my chosen curvy road. You can see on the left the pink lights of the dying day. But this was such a long sunset! Thank you for the many nice comments and fav’s that have taken the photo of the car trails to the TP and PP. Happy to see it’s also on the curated page! What a day!

No need to comment this one