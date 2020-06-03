Sign up
250 / 365
Moonless
Phil
@phil_howcroft
suggested that the view of the mountains under the moonlight
https://365project.org/caterina/365/2020-06-04
would be nicer without the moon. This is the photo after cropping. What do you think?
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1186
photos
137
followers
100
following
68% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Additions
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd June 2020 9:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
moon
,
mountains
,
dolomites
