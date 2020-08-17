Sign up
After the rain
I rarely take pictures of flowers, but this morning, after a night of rain, I found these wet flowers irresistible
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
flowers
rain
drops
Jacqueline
ace
Love the raindrops!
August 17th, 2020
