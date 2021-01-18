Sign up
255 / 365
cuban colors horizontal
Haskar asked me if I had tried a square cut of the place I posted yesterday. This is what I have. What do you think?
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
snow
,
colors
,
mountains
,
dolomites
,
manometer-yellow
