Previous
Next
The yellow manometer after the snowfall by caterina
257 / 365

The yellow manometer after the snowfall

Those of you who commented on the photo of this house might like to see how it appears today, after the big snowfall!
https://365project.org/caterina/more
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise