257 / 365
The yellow manometer after the snowfall
Those of you who commented on the photo of this house might like to see how it appears today, after the big snowfall!
https://365project.org/caterina/more
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
snow
yellow
italy
dolomites
manometer
