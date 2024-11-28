Sign up
8 / 365
Angel
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
1
1
Catherine
@catey
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th November 2023 3:52pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Wendy
ace
love graveyards they hold our history and stories a plenty. lovely shot, very sad with the missing head. Makes me want to know more about who is within.
tag 52wc-2024-w48, which is the week word creepy. Some will think it is, others will see the beauty.
November 30th, 2024
