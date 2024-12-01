Previous
Reflection by catey
11 / 365

Reflection

The buildings are a reflection in a window. I was drawn to the cobwebs but this was the end result.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Catherine

@catey
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
love it
December 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact