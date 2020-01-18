Sign up
Photo 679
Wide Angle Seat Forward Bend
Teddy practicing his Yoga moves:
Upavistha Konasana (Wide-Angle Seat Forward Bend) while Christine
@k1w1
and Cathy (me) watch while driving through a little town called Alton, Ontario.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
Cathrine Mitchell
@cathrinemitch
Year Five (2018-2019) New purpose this year is to refine my processing skills and take more photos suited for processing in black and white. I...
driving
scenic
yoga
teddy
ontario
alton
Leana Niemand
hahaha, love this shot.
January 18th, 2020
