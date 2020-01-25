Previous
Mosaic Road In the Woods by cathrinemitch
Photo 683

Mosaic Road In the Woods

Playing around with Photoshop and created a soft Mosaic feel for this composition. I wonder where this road leads most probably a winters retreat in the woods. I'd like that.

If you have the time view enlarged on black.
Cathrine Mitchell

@cathrinemitch
