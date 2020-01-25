Sign up
Photo 683
Mosaic Road In the Woods
Playing around with Photoshop and created a soft Mosaic feel for this composition. I wonder where this road leads most probably a winters retreat in the woods. I'd like that.
If you have the time view enlarged on black.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Cathrine Mitchell
@cathrinemitch
Year Five (2018-2019) New purpose this year is to refine my processing skills and take more photos suited for processing in black and white. I...
5
5
365
COOLPIX AW120
5th January 2020 10:46am
snow
,
road
,
fence
,
woods
,
trail
,
mosaic
