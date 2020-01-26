Sign up
Photo 684
Gnarly Tree and Barn
I love this gnarly tree and barn taken awhile ago near Cambridge with Christine
@k1w1
Really looks cool enlarged if you have time.
26th January 2020
Cathrine Mitchell
@cathrinemitch
Year Five (2018-2019) New purpose this year is to refine my processing skills and take more photos suited for processing in black and white. I...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NX20
Taken
28th April 2017 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
blackandwhite
,
barn
,
b/w
,
gnarly
Taffy
ace
A beauty with the textures and the vintage look from b&w.
January 26th, 2020
