Photo 685
Fenced In Or Out
I've always wondered if these fences are to keep something protect or protected from us. There was nothing to be seen beyond the fence no house no livestock no nothing but little old me and Christine
@K1W1
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
0
0
Cathrine Mitchell
@cathrinemitch
Year Five (2018-2019) New purpose this year is to refine my processing skills and take more photos suited for processing in black and white. I...
685
photos
68
followers
138
following
187% complete
View this month »
678
679
680
681
682
683
684
685
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX AW120
Taken
2nd January 2018 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
scene
,
country
,
landscape
,
farm
