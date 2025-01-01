Something old bringing in the new by cathyc808
1 / 365

Something old bringing in the new

A lovely little trip with the Cranford & Spitfire Steam engines at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway 🚂
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

CathyC

@cathyc808
