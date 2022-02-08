Previous
8 Feb by cathyh
8 Feb

Another stuck at home day. Less sleeping so an improvement on yesterday. Enjoying the winter olympics still
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
