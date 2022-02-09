Sign up
9 Feb
The outside world again. Hurrah! The blue sky meant there were plenty of airplane trails. This one was particularly noticeable.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Cathy H
@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G955F
Taken
9th February 2022 8:06am
Privacy
Public
