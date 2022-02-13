Previous
13 Feb by cathyh
44 / 365

13 Feb

Nasty weather today. It did at least mean I had the outdoor pool at the gym to myself. This pic was from a quick blow away the cobwebs walk on the prom.
Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
