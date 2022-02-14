Previous
14 Feb by cathyh
45 / 365

14 Feb

Watched the Superbowl and then made the most of the day off having a windy walk to the pier. I liked this pic because it has the epic clouds, freewheeling bird and the colourful reflections on the decked floor.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
