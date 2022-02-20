Previous
20 Feb by cathyh
51 / 365

20 Feb

Fifteen minutes in the garden and it was time for a lie down again. Nice to have a bit of (very) fresh air after four days in the house. The wind made using selective focus a bit tricky but it was fun trying.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
13% complete

