Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
52 / 365
21 Feb
Day far too many inside. The seagulls were having fun riding the thermals and kept appearing in the window. A virtual leaning day from my sickbed for me and it was good to still be able to take part.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cathy H
@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
53
photos
4
followers
4
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
SM-G955F
Taken
21st February 2022 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
seagulls
,
isolation
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close