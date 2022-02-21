Previous
21 Feb by cathyh
21 Feb

Day far too many inside. The seagulls were having fun riding the thermals and kept appearing in the window. A virtual leaning day from my sickbed for me and it was good to still be able to take part.
21st February 2022

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
