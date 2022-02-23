Previous
Next
23 Feb by cathyh
54 / 365

23 Feb

Still positive and still isolating. Lots of time for cloud watching at least.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise