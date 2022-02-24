Previous
Next
24 Feb by cathyh
55 / 365

24 Feb

The only exciting thing to do was a brief but thorough hail shower. It cheered me up as it gave me something to take a pic of with the simple opening of the door.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise