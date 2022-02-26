Previous
26 Feb by cathyh
26 Feb

Celebrated my dad's 70th with a party that included afternoon tea, a bouncy castle, buffet and quiz. Glad I was free of infection and out of isolation in time.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
