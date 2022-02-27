Previous
Next
27 Feb by cathyh
58 / 365

27 Feb

This tree is tucked up for the winter, but somehow reminds me of an ice cream.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise