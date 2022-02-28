Previous
28 Feb by cathyh
28 Feb

Made the party but caught a sickness bug. This is the bucket and towel set up for my daughter. Not taken on the actual day as we both basically slept all day.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
