Previous
Next
1 Mar by cathyh
60 / 365

1 Mar

Another inside day - feeling blue like this wall. Definitely ready to feel better and be back out in the world again.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise