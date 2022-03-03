Previous
3 Mar by cathyh
62 / 365

3 Mar

World book day. My daughter went as a fairy. In this pic she was too quick for me. The upside was it means I can put it online (I try not to put pics up that show her face).
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
