4 mar by cathyh
63 / 365

4 mar

Had a cheeky pint and steak and chips while my daughter was at a bowling party. The first friday not either at work or ill for a while so a good day.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
