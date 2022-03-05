Previous
5 mar
5 mar

A nice chilled Saturday. The daughter had a friend round, we said hello to the sea and then went for a swim at the pool.
5th March 2022

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
