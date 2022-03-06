Previous
Next
6 mar by cathyh
65 / 365

6 mar

Lovely walk today with a mixture of quaint village and countryside. Even had a picnic on a bench in a small churchyard. This was picturesque house on route.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Oh those fantastic eyebrow windows - I want to live there.
March 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise