8 mar by cathyh
67 / 365

8 mar

Out for a meal along the coast a little where I grew up. Lovely tasting menu with lots of fish. Saw this amazing window on the way.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
18% complete

