Previous
Next
20220309_143748 by cathyh
68 / 365

20220309_143748

Just the half day at work so managed to fit a quick hello to sea. Had a swim later. Still slow going post covid.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise