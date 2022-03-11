Previous
11 mar by cathyh
70 / 365

11 mar

Met some friends for coffee in a special kids cafe with buggy park, soft play and plastic coffee cups. If only it had existed when we daughter was young enough.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
19% complete

