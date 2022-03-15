Previous
Next
15 mar by cathyh
74 / 365

15 mar

My morning routine was messed with today and there was no time for a walk. I now have a headache! Saw the very end of the sunset after a late finish at work.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise