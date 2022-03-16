Previous
16 mar by cathyh
75 / 365

16 mar

I think it was George Michael who sang lets go outside. Today I did! Morning walk, school drop off and pick up, and swim in the outdoor pool at the gym. Felt so much better for it. This interesting tangle of leaves is from the morning walk.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
