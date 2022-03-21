Previous
21 mar by cathyh
80 / 365

21 mar

Off at my MA for a few days. As usual made the most of the beautiful surroundings, aided by the nice weather.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
23% complete

