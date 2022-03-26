Previous
26 mar by cathyh
85 / 365

26 mar

Don't think I've ever been this close to a pigeon before. They have quite beady eyes!
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
