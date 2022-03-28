Previous
Next
28 mar by cathyh
87 / 365

28 mar

If I won the lottery (despite not playing!) buying a house with a turret or tower would be on the list.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise