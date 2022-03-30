Previous
Next
30 mar by cathyh
89 / 365

30 mar

I've tried to photograph this wooden statue before but not been happy with the outcome. Today I went the other side and it seems to work better. When seen at night the statue always make me jump as it looks very lifelike.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise