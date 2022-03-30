Sign up
I've tried to photograph this wooden statue before but not been happy with the outcome. Today I went the other side and it seems to work better. When seen at night the statue always make me jump as it looks very lifelike.
SM-G955F
30th March 2022 7:14pm
church
statue
