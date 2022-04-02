Previous
2 apr by cathyh
Fluffy white clouds today. Was helping look after my nephews for the day so squeezed in a little walk beforehand.
Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
