3 apr
93 / 365

3 apr

This pleasing view is taken from a very ugly car park. It was off to the cinema today.
3rd April 2022

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
Boxplayer ace
Love that architecture.
April 3rd, 2022  
