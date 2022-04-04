Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
94 / 365
4 apr
A day at the office. First time since october.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cathy H
@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
94
photos
4
followers
4
following
25% complete
View this month »
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G955F
Taken
4th April 2022 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
brutalist
Boxplayer
ace
Love the sculptural relief.
April 4th, 2022
Cathy H
It's been so long I had forgotten about the relief so taking this pic was a good reminder!
April 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close