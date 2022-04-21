Previous
21 apr by cathyh
111 / 365

21 apr

The rather fabulous brewery tap about 10 mins walk from our holiday home. Forever the place where my daughter said in desperation 'how many more patiences are there' after I laid out a third way of playing patience with a pack of cards.
Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
