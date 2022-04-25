Previous
25 apr by cathyh
25 apr

Back to the office for the first day of hybrid working. I haven't missed the commute but nice to have glorius views back.
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
