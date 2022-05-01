Previous
Next
1 may by cathyh
121 / 365

1 may

Day trip to admire Roman mosaics. Daughter enjoyed dressing up, building a villa out of breaks and making foam mosaics.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise