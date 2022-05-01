Sign up
121 / 365
1 may
Day trip to admire Roman mosaics. Daughter enjoyed dressing up, building a villa out of breaks and making foam mosaics.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
Cathy H
@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
33% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G955F
Taken
1st May 2022 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roman
,
mosaic
