Previous
Next
11 may by cathyh
131 / 365

11 may

Very much an end of day realisation that I hadn't taken a pic yet!
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise