Previous
Next
12 May by cathyh
132 / 365

12 May

Not much time for taking pics this, as working hard to finish my year one work for my MA. This is from a newish cafe. I had the upstairs to myself for a good hour.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise