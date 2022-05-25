Sign up
145 / 365
25 may
Trying to get back into the habit of posting on the day! It was a blowy day on the coast. Liked the textures in this old tree, which was still growing from the other side.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
0
0
Cathy H
@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
145
photos
4
followers
4
following
39% complete
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-G955F
Taken
25th May 2022 1:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
bark
