26 may
26 may

Another iffy day weather wise but finally handed in my MA stuff. Time to think about nothing much for a bit!
26th May 2022

Cathy H

@cathyh
Walking more and looking around me helped me think and worry less during the pandemic. Taking pictures helps me to do that.
